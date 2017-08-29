Doklam issue too small to hamper India-China relationship: BJP leader Ram Madhav

New Delhi, August 29: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has deemed the decision of the Indian and Chinese troops to withdraw from Doklam as a welcome development and stressed that the matter is too small to hamper the relationship between both the countries.

BJP leader Ram Madhav, while speaking to ANI, said, “What happened yesterday is a welcome development. Both India and China have accepted that this is too heavy a price to pay in our relations. It was a mature decision.”

Refuting claims that calling off the armies is a temporary solution before the BRICS summit, he said that India has held itself with dignity throughout the whole ordeal.

We have not allowed ourselves to be provoked, we followed a mature diplomatic route to resolve the issue: Ram Madhav,BJP #Doklam

“It is a combination of firm ground posture and mature diplomatic endeavor. Maintaining peace in the border is a pre-requisite for maintaining good bilateral relations,” he said.

He also stressed that the BRICS summit would play an important role in strengthening the relationship between the two countries. On Monday, India and China agreed to end their over the two-month-long standoff in the Doklam Plateau by reaching an understanding not to let their long standing differences become disputes.

Both have decided to step back. It is a mature development yesterday, all of us should welcome it: BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav #Doklam

India-China stand-off at Doklam, near the Sikkim-Tibet-Bhutan tri-junction, had been going on for more than two months and the situation arose after China started constructing a road in the area. India objected to the road construction after the Chinese troops ignored Bhutanese protests, triggering a face-off on June 16. (ANI)