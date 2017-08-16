Doklam stand-off: US urges India, China to resolve issues through strategic talks

New Delhi, August 16: The United States commanded India and China to sit down and have a straight conversation to resolve the issues.

The United States State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said that “We are encouraging both parties to have a direct conversation,” when asked what is the the United States’ stand on ‘another round of tiff from India and China,’ referring to the two-month long Doklam stand-off. Previously on August 11, the United States also urged for strategic talks between the two nations.

It added that we have relationships with both the governments. So, we would persist to encourage both parties to have communications.

Simultaneously, China severely refused all reports by offering a compromise to India by shifting its troops in the Doklam border area. The Chinese Foreign Ministry gave reply to the report where China had allegedly offered to move its troops back 100 meters, after India desired the withdrawal of Chinese troops by 250 meters. The Spokesperson’s Office told China Daily that the report is fake, and added that “China will not trade its territorial sovereignty under any circumstances.” “China’s position on solving this incident is clear and firm. India should instantly pull back all the trespassing troops and supplies back to the Indian side of the border.

Previously this month, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that India’s ‘interruption’ not only violated China’s territorial sovereignty, but also challenged Bhutan’s sovereignty and independence. The Government of Bhutan on Thursday pointedly exposed a Chinese Foreign Ministry claim that through diplomatic channels Bhutan forwarded to China that the trilateral border stand-off area in Doklam in the Sikkim sector is not its territory.

The official sources in the Bhutanese Government told the Asian News International that “Our position on the border issue of Doklam is very clear. Please go through the statement which is there on the web site of Bhutan’s foreign ministry on June 29, 2017.”

The stand-off began in June when Chinese soldiers tried to unilaterally change the status quo in the Doklam region of Bhutan by building a road in the area. India has made its move clear that that it stands for peace the border question could be solved strategically, not by war.