Doklam standoff: Indian Army orders villagers near Doklam to vacate houses

New Delhi, August 10: Between the current stand-off with China over Dokhlam in Sikkim, the Indian Army has ordered the clearance of a village close to India-Bhutan-China tri junction. According to the media reports, the Indian army asked the villagers of Nathang village to vacate their houses right away.

The Nathang village is just 35 km away from Dokhlam, that is the site of the 2-month old stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops. Yet, it is still unclear if the order is issued to accommodate thousands of Indian soldiers associated with the 33 Corp who were asked to shift towards Dokhlam from Sukna. The move would be seen as an alert by the Indian Army to prevent civilian calamities in the case of a conflict. The shift has a control over the significance in the wake of replicated warnings from China over the ownership of Doklam.

A Chinese daily on August 9 warned that the final preparation to the war has started and India should withdraw the troops from Dokhlam. China also reported to set up more troops to the stand-off in Dokhlam. According to an editorial in the Global Times, New Delhi should resolve the stand-off in Dokhlam.

“The countdown to the rift between the two forces has started and it seems to be an inevitable conclusion.”

The clash between Indian and Chinese troops is two months old now. It was started in mid-June in the Dokhlam tri-junction when the Indian troops interrupted the Chinese army from building a road in the disputed area. When China was building a road in that location, India was worried and would allow Chinese troops to cut India’s approach to its north-eastern states. Anyhow, China claimed that the road was constructed within its own territory.

Since the standoff, India was continuously battling but China questioned the instant and absolute withdrawal of Indian troops before a dialogue is initiated.