Doklam Standoff: Japan supports India saying status quo must not change by force

New Delhi, August 18: Japan is firmly supporting India in the 2-month long Doklam standoff near Sikkim and told that there must be no “independent attempts to alter the status quo by force.” The Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited India and extended a positive support to India from a major country.

Kenji Hiramatsu, the Japanese Ambassador gave reply to a question to the journalists on 17 August that “We know that the area is disputed amidst China and Bhutan. Both the countries identify the existence of a dispute. What remains important in disputed areas is that those parties which are involved do not accomplish to independent attempts to change the status quo by force, and solve the dispute in a peaceful way.”

The envoy said that “Japan is continuously watching the position very carefully and it could affect the stability o the entire area.”

Speaking about the role of India, Kenji Hiramatsu said that “We comprehend that India is involved in this situation based on mutual agreements with Bhutan. The External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj made clear that India would carry on engaging dialogue through strategic channels to find a bilateral acceptable solution. We would consider that this attitude is vital towards peaceful resolution.”

The extended stand-off was initiated in June when India sent troops to stop China build a road in the Doklam area. The Doklam area is a remote and an empty territory which claimed both by China and India’s partner Bhutan. Delhi said the road is a very serious security concern because it would change the status quo at the tri-junction of the borders of India, China and Bhutan.

India allowed that both India and China should pull back troops to engage in dialogue, but China denied that option. Continuously, China is asking India to withdraw troops from the Doklam area or else India should be ready to face the outlook of an escalation.

Previously this week, the United States commanded India and China to sit down and have a straight conversation to resolve the issues and warned against independent changes on the ground.