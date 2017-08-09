Doklam standoff not a serious issue, India-China needs to live side by side peacefully: Dalai Lama

New Delhi, August 9: Amidst all tensions faced by the nation regarding the Doklam standoff, Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of the Tibetan people believes that the issue is not that serious. He stated that India takes the path of truth and finally the truth alone would prevail.

Dharamsala’s Himachal Pradesh-based Buddhist leader conveys that the Doklam standoff is not at all a serious issue and the neighbours India-China must get along to live side by side peacefully.

Dalai Lama says that he resides only in the place where there is freedom, and thus he chose India to be his adopted home. He asserted that as India provides freedom, he is capable of doing many things and is getting more opportunity to share. He added that the Tibetan community in India practises democracy.

Dalai Lama says that he don’t like any place where they don’t practise democracy and he wishes China to be free from Communist Party of China and practise democracy, says media reports.