Doklam standoff: Shashi Tharoor congratulates Modi government and Ministry of External Affairs

Thiruvananthpuram, August 29: Shashi Tharoor congratulated the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after the 2 month standoff in the Doklam was finished between India and China. Shashi Tharoor said to the Asian News International that ” I would like to congratulate the External Affairs Ministry for the victory of its diplomacy and getting China to stand down and restore the status the way things were before.”

Tharoor said that any dispute over the building of the road would have been inconsequential. He said, “That road would have been a road to nowhere. It would only have threatened the Indian territory.” Tharoor also stated that it is important for India to make sure that the Chinese understand that any attempt to rebuild the road might provoke a similar response from India.

On Monday, India and China agreed to end their over two-month-long stand-off in the Doklam Plateau by reaching an understanding not to let their long standing differences become disputes. India-China standoff at Doklam, near the Sikkim-Tibet-Bhutan trijunction had been going on for more than two months and the situation arose after China started constructing a road in the area. India objected to the road construction after the Chinese troops ignored Bhutanese protests, triggering a face-off on June 16. (ANI)