Domestic mobile manufacturer Videocon launches Ultra50 smartphone at Rs 8,990

New Delhi, Oct 25 : Domestic mobile manufacturer Videocon on Tuesday launched its flagship smartphone Ultra50 that comes with front-facing fingerprint sensor.

As an introductory offer, Ultra50 will be available at Rs 8,990 and consumers can buy the device from offline and online platforms from the first week of November.

“With the new Ultra50 smartphone, we strive to focus on high-on-style devices and take smartphone experience to a new level,” said Vineet Mahajan, Product Business Head, Videocon Smartphone, in a statement.

The device has a 5-inch HD IPS display supported by MiraVision, 1.3GHz quad-core processor paired up with 3GB of RAM and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system.

Ultra50 packs a 5MP camera with selfie LED flash and a 13MP rear auto-focus camera with dual LED flash and phase detection auto-focus (PDAF) technology.

The device comes with the ‘SOS-Be Safe’ emergency response app, has 32GB internal memory and houses 3,000mAh battery.

Ultra50 comes with pre-installed ErosNow app with a free one-year membership to over 3,000 movies and music videos.

Along with this, Videocon is also giving customers an 18-month long warranty and 15-day replacement warranty.

