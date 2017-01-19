Domestic mobile wallet platform MobiKwik appoints Daman Soni as Vice President for Growth

MobiKwik announced national tie-ups with Fortis Healthcare Ltd. and Medanta.

New Delhi, Jan 19: Domestic mobile wallet platform MobiKwik on Thursday appointed Daman Soni, former head of instant messaging app LINE India, as Vice President for Growth.

In his new role, Soni will be responsible for achieving user growth targets and supporting the marketing function.

“I am pleased at receiving the opportunity to lead growth for MobiKwik at a time when the mobile wallet industry is at the cusp of its evolution,” said Soni in a statement.

Soni previously headed the Indian market for the LINE suite of apps.

He has also headed Telecoms Business Development for Infosys in Britain and was associated with north Indian states for Nokia.

