Dominos to go pure veg during Navaratri in north, central India

New Delhi, Sep 12: United States pizza giant Domino’s will turn all its outlets in north and central India completely vegetarian on the occasion of Navarati festivities starting early next month.

According to anEconomic Timesreport, about 500 Domino’s stores in north, central and parts of west India will stop serving non-vegetarian food during the nine-day festivities.

The new menu will also feature no onions, garlic or grains, and pizza bases made of singhara atta and sabudana.

Domino’s stores wont even deliver non-veg pizzas at home during Navaratri.

Domino’s India president Dev Amritesh was quoted as saying by ET that the decision has been taken after considering that meat consumption significantly reduces during the nine-day festival.