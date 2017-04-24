Don Chhota Rajan convicted in fake passport case

New Delhi, April 24: Don Chhota Rajan and three others found guilty in a fake passport case by a Delhi’s Patiala House Court.

The Central Bureau of Investigation special judge Virender Kumar Goyal held Rajan guilty of possessing a fake passport

The court on June 8 last year framed charges against Chhota Rajan and then passport officers Jayashree Dattatray Rahate, Deepak Natvarlal Shah and Lalitha Lakshmanan under sections of the Indian Penal Code dealing with criminal conspiracy, cheating, cheating by impersonation and forgery of documents.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its charge sheet alleged that Chhota Rajan got issued a fake passport from Bengaluru in 1998-99 in connivance with Rahate, Shah and Lakshmanan in the name of Mohan Kumar.
Rajan is involved in over 85 cases, ranging from murder to extortion, smuggling, and drug trafficking.

He has cases pending against him in Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

.The don, held by the Indonesian police on October 25, 2015, was deported to India on November 6, 2015.

