Donald Trump asks China, other nations to cut relations with North Korea, adds Kim Jong Un turned N Korea a hell

Washington DC/United states, November 8: The United States President Donald Trump decided to abandon support to Kim Jong Un and said that Kim Jong Un turned North Korea into a hell that no person deserves.

Donald Trump is about to visit China and said that all the responsible nations must join him to deny any support, supply to Kim Jong Un.

Donald Trump said on Tuesday that North Korea is making a deal on its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he is ready to offer North Korea a path to a much better future if it puts an end to aggression, stops development of ballistic missiles.

Donald Trump gave a warning to Kim Jong Un , noting that the United states possess aircraft carriers and nuclear submarines nearby. Donald Trump further mentioned that he wants peace through strength and gave an assurance that the United States would back South Korea and their security alliance.

Donald Trump said that We will not permit America or our allies to be blackmailed or attacked. We will not allow American cities to be threatened. We will not be intimidated.

People are living a horror life in North Korea that the citizens pay bribes to government officials to have themselves exported aboard as slave.

Donald Trump asked that why should China feel responsible to help North Korea? Donald Trump accused North Korea of diverting humanitarian aid to build tributes to its leaders, arbitrarily imprisoning citizens, and forcing several to live in work camps.