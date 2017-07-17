Donald Trump at US Open venue:  Ultraviolet, a women’s advocacy group protested against President

Moscow [Russia], July 17: Ultraviolet, a women’s advocacy group protested against United States (US) President Donald Trump yesterday as the leader attended the US Women’s Open tennis tournament, media reported.

The protesters, mainly women gathered at the Trump National Golf Course in the US State of New Jersey, where the tournament took place.

The demonstrators were wearing anti-Trump T-shirts, the Hill newspaper reported.

President Trump visited the US Open yesterday for the third time in a week as he was in attendance both on Saturday and Friday and even thanked his supporters for “out-numbering” the protesters, Sputnik reported.

“I am at the @USGA #USWomensOpen. An amateur player is co-leading for the first time in many decades – very exciting!,” the US president wrote on Twitter on Monday.

I am at the @USGA #USWomensOpen. An amateur player is co-leading for the first time in many decades – very exciting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017

The protest against the president regularly takes place both in the US and abroad, when Trump pays an official visit to the foreign countries.

Trump was criticized by his opponents for his decisions in the sphere of the environment, migration as well as for the repeated offensive comments related to women.

Last week amid Bastille Day celebrations, many people took to the streets of Paris to protest against Trump’s visit to the French capital. (ANI)

(ANI)