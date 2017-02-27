Donald Trump attacks democrats, media for fake news on Russia

New Delhi , Feb. 27 : U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday continued his tirade against ‘ fake news media’, saying that media reports on Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential race were “fake news” put by the Democrats and played by the media in order cover their defeat election defeat and the illegal leaks.

“Russia talk is FAKE NEWS put out by the Dems, and played up by the media, in order to mask the big election defeat and the illegal leaks!” Trump said in a tweet.

Earlier, Trump had accused the Democrats of fabricating news reports on Russia to explain their election loss and had also lashed out on ‘fake media’.

In a couple of tweets, the President said, “FAKE NEWS media, which makes up stories and “sources,” is far more effective than the discredited Democrats – but they are fading fast!”

“The Democrats had to come up with a story as to why they lost the election, and so badly (306), so they made up a story – RUSSIA. Fake news!”

Top U.S. intelligence officials have said Russia tried to hurt Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in a bid boost Trump by hacking the emails of Democratic political organizations. (ANI)