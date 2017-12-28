Donald Trump criticises China for allowing oil to North Korea

Washington DC, December 28 : United States President Donald Trump on Thursday criticised China for allowing oil to go into North Korea.

“Caught RED HANDED – very disappointed that China is allowing oil to go into North Korea. There will never be a friendly solution to the North Korea problem if this continues to happen!” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s tweet came after reports emerged that the U.S. satellites had captured images of Chinese ships selling oil to North Korean ships on the West Sea at least 30 times in the past three months.

The U.N. Security Council had recently imposed new sanctions on North Korea, seeking to limit its access to refined petroleum products and crude oil after the latest intercontinental ballistic missile test by Pyongyang.

However, China had reportedly denied violating the sanctions and said it hadn’t sold any oil to North Korea. (ANI)