Donald Trump gets ready to deport millions of undocumented migrants in US

Washington,Nov14:Donald Trump will keep his vow to deport millions of undocumented migrants from the United States, he said in an interview, saying that as many as three million could be removed after he takes office.

“What we are going to do is get the people that are criminal and have criminal records, gang members, drug dealers, where a lot of these people, probably two million, it could be even three million -— we are getting them out of our country or we are going to incarcerate,” Mr. Trump said in an excerpt released ahead of broadcast by CBS’s 60 Minutes programme.

Fencing along border

The billionaire real estate baron made security at the U.S.-Mexico border a central plank of his insurgent presidential campaign, which resulted in last Tuesday’s shock election victory against his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Mr. Trump added that the barrier to be erected on the U.S. border with Mexico may not consist entirely of brick and mortar, but that fencing could be used in some areas.

“There could be some fencing,” Mr. Trump says in his first prime-time interview since being elected President last week.

“But [for] certain areas, a wall is more appropriate. I’m very good at this, it’s called construction,” he told CBS during the interview.

During the election campaign, Mr. Trump had warned that for countries which do not accept these illegal immigrants, he would enforce the legal provision of stopping of issuing of visas to their people.

Mr. Trump said he would take a call on the fate of the rest of the illegal immigrants after the border is secured.

“After the border is secure and after everything gets normalized, we’re going to make a determination on the people that they’re talking about who are terrific people, they’re terrific people but we are gonna make a determination at that,” Mr. Trump said. “But before we make that determination…it’s very important, we are going to secure our border,” he said in response to a question. —