Donald Trump gives social media a chance for spelling lesson over heal tweet

When attempting to comment on the planned free-speech rally and subsequent counterprotest in Boston on Saturday, President Donald Trump tried to tweet a message saying that “sometimes you need protest in order to heal” multiple times before spelling “heal” correctly, and Twitter took notice.

“Our great country has been divided for decade, but it will come together again. Sometimes protest is needed in order to heel, and heel we will!” he wrote initially. He attempted the same message once more before settling on: “Our great country has been divided for decades. Sometimes you need protest in order to heal, & we will heal, & be stronger than ever before!” The first two attempts have been deleted.

Celebrities and noncelebrities alike got a laugh at the mistake, tweeting out their reactions in the process.

Our great country has been divided for decades. Sometimes you need protest in order to heal, & we will heal, & be stronger than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

That tweet appeared to be quickly deleted, then posted again, then deleted again. Twitter users took quick screen grabs of it, of course.

Then he tweeted the sentiment again, with a spelling correction.

One user said, “I guess ‘heel’ is better than ‘heil.’ ”

Merriam-Webster also got in on the fun, tweeting out the definitions to “heal,” “heel” and “he’ll.”

? heal (to become healthy again)

? heel (a contemptible person)

?‍♂️ he’ll (he will) — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) August 19, 2017