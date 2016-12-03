Donald Trump holds telephone conversation with Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen

Washington, Dec 3 : US President-elect Donald Trump had a telephone conversation with Taiwanese Head of State Tsai Ing-wen, media reports said.

This is the first bilateral contact at this level since Washington ended diplomatic relations with Taipei in 1979.

During the conversation on Friday, Tsai congratulated the president-elect on his victory in the November 8 election, Efe news agency reported.

Trump and Tsai also referred to “close economic, political, and security ties” between Taiwan and the United States, according to a statement by Trump’s team.

President Jimmy Carter’s administration severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan after formally recognizing the People’s Republic of China.

Trump’s staff did not say who initiated the call with Tsai, elected president of Taiwan earlier this year.

–IANS