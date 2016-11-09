Donald Trump leaves HQ with Melania, takes a break at home

Washington, Nov 09: ABC News quoting sources says, Trump has left his campaign HQ and is with his wife in their apartment. “He needed a moment, he is taking this in.”

The figures now are: 244 Trump: 209 Clinton.

Donald Trump was on the cusp of creating history as he inched closer to clinching the US presidency with a strong showing in battleground states helping him trump Hillary Clinton in the knife-edge race. Major US news networks projected Republican candidate Trump to have won the crucial battleground states of Florida, Ohio and North Carolina. Clinton, 69, who grabbed the traditional Democratic strongholds of California and Virginia, was now facing a tough challenge from the 70-year-old real estate billionaire, who joined politics only 18 months ago.