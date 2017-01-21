Donald and Melania Trump do the first dance at Liberty Ball

Washington, Jan 21 : US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump took the stage on Friday nightat to perform their first dance at the inaugural ball within hours of taking office.

The couple will also dance at the other two balls: Freedom Ball and Service Member Ball.

Donald and Melania Trump share first dance. Donaldand Melania Trump dance to a live cover of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” for their first dance as the 45th President and the new first lady joined later by the vice president and his wife, followed by both of their families

Trump was sworn-in on Friday as the 45th US President succeeding Barack Obama.

