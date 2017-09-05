Donald Trump, Moon Jae-In agrees to end limits on payload of South Korean missiles

Washington D.C./United States, September 5: After North Korea completed its sixth and most powerful nuclear test, the white house on Monday declared that the United States and South Korea agreed to remove the limits on the missile payload capabilities. According to media reports, the call between United States President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-In said that Donald Trump “gave his in-principle approval to South Korea’s initiative to lift restrictions on their missile payload capabilities.”

“President Trump also provided his conceptual approval for the purchase of many billions of dollars’ worth of military weapons and equipment from the United States by South Korea,” the statement added. Leaders of both countries have also agreed on “maximizing the pressure on North Korea using all means at their disposal” after the Pyongyang claimed on Sunday that they it has successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that can be placed on an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

The U.S. top United Nations representative said that North Korea is “begging for war” and urged UN Security Council to impose “the strongest possible measures” on Pyongyang over its sixth and largest nuclear test.

Earlier, U.S. Defence Secretary James Mattis had strongly warned North Korea of "massive military response," if it threatened the U.S. or its allies. Trump on Sunday termed North Korea a "rogue nation" for conducting nuclear tests and said that its "actions continue to be very dangerous to the Washington." In a series of tweets, Trump further said that North Korea has become a great threat and embarrassment to China. (ANI)