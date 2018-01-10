Donald Trump named the most oppressive leader on press freedom

Washington DC, January 10: US president Donald Trump earns yet another infamous title to his name; the most oppressive leader on press freedom. The title of oppressor of freedom of expression was bestowed on Trump by an association of journalists.

This is ironic as Trump had announced that he would be declaring the ‘most dishonest and corrupt media awards’ of the year a few days back.

I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

The Journalists committee that instituted the award said that it was for “recognizing world leaders who went out of them to attack the press and undermine the norms that support freedom of the media.” They also added that countries like Russia and China which have the most stringent press laws still came second to the oppression imposed by Trump.