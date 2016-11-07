Donald Trump peeved at FBI clean chit to Hillary Clinton
New Delhi/New York, Nov 7 : The FBI has said that there is no case against Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton regarding the new batch of emails linked to her private email server, the media reported on Monday.
According to media reports, FBI director James Comey told congressional leaders in a letter on Sunday that the agency reiterates its conclusion that no criminal wrongdoing has been involved.
Clinton’s rival, Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for the presidential elections to be held on Nov 8, has accused the FBI of impropriety after the agency exonerated Hillary Clinton, according to media reports.