Donald Trump peeved at FBI clean chit to Hillary Clinton

November 7, 2016 | By :
New Delhi/New York, Nov 7 : The FBI has said that there is no case against Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton regarding the new batch of emails linked to her private email server, the media reported on Monday.
According to media reports, FBI director James Comey told congressional leaders in a letter on Sunday that the agency reiterates its conclusion that no criminal wrongdoing has been involved.
Clinton’s rival, Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for the presidential elections to be held on Nov 8, has accused the FBI of impropriety after the agency exonerated Hillary Clinton, according to media reports.
Tags: , , , ,
Related News
New H-1B visa measure likely to hit Indian firms
Exiled Ukrainian artists make portrait of Donald Trump using coins
FBI misled judge to spy on Trump aide | Read full text of controversial ‘memo’
Did Palestinians dance at UN when US threatened to cut aid?
Trump to host Australian Prime Minister in February
I tweet from bed, occasionally allows others to post my words: Trump
Top