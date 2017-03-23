Donald Trump picks a fight with 17-year-old web site of cat meme on Trump’s face
NewYork, March23:Y Combinator’s Sam Altman recently called Trump “the Silicon Valley candidate” because of his disruptive nature. But maybe it’s really just because he’s a troll who recognizes the power of a cat meme.
On March 1st she received her first cease and desist letter from Trump’s lawyers. They claim that she was infringing Trump’s “internationally known and famous” trademark. The idea being that he really only sells two things: his name and bullshit.
“I really just want people to be aware that this is a president who’s clearly more concerned about what people think of him than doing things of substance,” Lucy tells THR.
Trump’s inability to let the tiniest slight go is legendary. But this is ridiculous. And the Streisand Effect is in full swing. The site’s now up to 219,000 visitors and rising.
It’s certainly possible that the President’s lawyers are just doing this on their own while he focuses on feuding with Arnold Schwarzennegar. But even then, this is ridiculous. CNN reported tonight that “the FBI has information that indicates associates of President Donald Trump communicated with suspected Russian operatives to possibly coordinate the release of information damaging to Hillary Clinton’s campaign.” One would think his lawyers would have plenty of bigger issues to tackle at the moment.