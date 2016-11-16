Donald Trump rejects reports of infighting among his transition team

Washington, Nov 16: US President-elect Donald Trump today refuted reports of infighting among advisers in his transition team over key Cabinet appointments, saying a “very organised” process is taking place to select the finalists.

“Very organised process taking place as I decide on Cabinet and many other positions. I am the only one who knows who the finalists are!” Trump said in a tweet. Trump’s tweet came as media reported that differences have come up within his camp on finalising his Cabinet. A week after Trump, 70, was elected in a historic election, the President-elect is yet to name a member of his Cabinet.

