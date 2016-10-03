Donald Trump repeatedly demeaned women with sexist language : ‘The Apprentice’

New York, Oct 03: Former contestants, members of the crew and editors on “The Apprentice” tell the Associated Press that during Donald Trump’s years on the reality TV series, he repeatedly demeaned women with sexist language.

Those making the allegations say he rated female contestants by the size of their breasts and talked about which ones he would like to have sex with.

In a statement, campaign spokeswoman Hope Hicks called the claims “outlandish, unsubstantiated, and totally false” and said they have “no merit whatsoever.”