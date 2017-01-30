Donald Trump signs executive orders seeking to revive controversial oil pipelines

Washington, January 30: US President Trump signed executive orders Tuesday clearing the way for the controversial Dakota Access and Keystone XL oil pipelines to move forward, another step in Trumps effort to dismantle former President Obamas environmental legacy.

He also signed an executive order to expedite environmental reviews of other infrastructure projects, lamenting the existing incredibly cumbersome, long, horrible permitting process.

The regulatory process in this country has become a tangled up mess, he said.

It remained unclear how Trumps order would restart the pipeline projects or expedite environmental reviews. Many of those reviews are statutory and the legislation that created them cannot be swept aside by an executive order. The White House did not immediately release texts of the orders.