Donald Trump is Time Person of the Year2016

WASHINGTON,Dec8: Time magazine on Wednesday named President-elect Donald Trump its Person of the Year.

“It’s a great honor. It means a lot,” Trump said in a telephone interview on NBC’s “Today” show.

The magazine’s managing editor, Nancy Gibbs, said on the program that Democrat Hillary Clinton was the No. 2 finalist. Gibbs said the choice of Trump this year was “straightforward.”

The Manhattan real estate magnate went from fiery underdog in the race for the GOP presidential nomination to president-elect when he defeated Clinton in the November 8 election.

Trump won 306 electoral votes, easily enough to make him president when the electors meet on December 19. Clinton won the popular vote.

Trump has begun the process of preparing for his presidency and filling Cabinet posts.