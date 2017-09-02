Donald Trump to nominate Jim Bridenstine as new NASA chief next week

Washington D.C/United States, September 2: Oklahoma Congressman Jim Bridenstine would be nominated by Donald Trump, the United States President as the next administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) next week. According to media reports, Jim Bridenstine would be nominated as the new administrator of National Aeronautics and Space Administration by September 5.

As soon as the White House announced its intent to nominate Bridenstine as next NASA chief, Republican Marco Rubio and Democrat Bill Nelson (Florida Senators) have voiced opposition to President Donald Trump’s pick for NASA administrator, Oklahoma Congressman Jim Bridenstine, saying a “politician” shouldn’t lead the nation’s space program. Republican Marco Rubio and Democrat Bill Nelson wouldn’t say whether they’d buck the president and vote against Bridenstine, who was nominated on Friday.

Bridenstine has emerged as a favorite for NASA administrator as he was one of the staunch supporter of Trump’s candidacy in the 2016 presidential election. Bridenstine entered Congress in 2013, serving on the House Armed Services Committee as well as the Science, Space and Technology Committee, which has jurisdiction over NASA.He was also an aviator in the U.S. Navy Reserve, having flown combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.(ANI)