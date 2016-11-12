Donald Trump’s ‘assassination’ posts flood Twitter

Washington, Nov 12: Twitter users have flooded the micro-blogging website with calls to assassinate the US president-elect Donald Trump and the US authorities were probing the threat, media reported on Saturday. Some posts called for both Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence to be assassinated, and theres even an #AssassinateTrump hashtag, New York Post reported.
Meanwhile, thousands of people all across the US continued to march down streets and interstates opposing Trumps victory in the presidential election.
