Donald Trump’s early morning tweets let rip on ‘sleazebag Dems and Republicans’

Washington, Jan 13: US President elect Donald Trump lets it rip. In a series of tweets today, Trump said, “All of my Cabinet nominee are looking good and doing a great job. I want them to be themselves and express their own thoughts, not mine! It now turns out that the phony allegations against me were put together by my political opponents and a failed spy afraid of being sued…. Totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives, both Democrats and Republicans – FAKE NEWS! Russia says nothing exists. Probably released by “Intelligence” even knowing there is no proof, and never will be. My people will have a full report on hacking within 90 days! What are Hillary Clinton’s people complaining about with respect to the F.B.I. Based on the information they had she should never have been allowed to run – guilty as hell. They were VERY nice to her. She lost because she campaigned in the wrong states – no enthusiasm!”

Trump reacted to multiple media reports on Wednesday, that said that Russia cultivated and supported Donald Trump for years and has collected compromising information on his personal life and finances. The US President-elect dismissed the claims as a political witch hunt.

The allegations were presented to Trump and outgoing President Barack Obama last week by the heads of four premier US intelligence agencies, including Federal Bureau of Investigation and Central Intelligence Agency, and were part of the report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Trump, however, replied with a tweet declaring: Fake news – a total political witch hunt!