Donald Trump’s granddaughter speaking Mandarin earns points for him with China

Washington,Nov16:A video showing the granddaughter of US President-elect Donald Trump speaking Mandarin has been a big hit with many Chinese Internet users since the surprise outcome of the November 8 poll.

The clip of Arabella Kushner, 5, reciting a poem dating back to the Tang dynasty has been one of the most commented-upon subjects on Chinese social-networking sites, where thousands of users expressed their surprise at her level of Mandarin, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hundreds of thousands of users on Weibo microblogging site have already watched the video of Kushner dressed in a red tutu and a traditional qipao, many of whom have said she was “adorable”

Two clips of Trump’s granddaughter during her Mandarin classes were uploaded to the internet by her mother, Ivanka Trump, toward the end of last year and the beginning of this year, although only now have they captured the attention of Chinese Internet users.

Arabella wanted to have a pre-bedtime #ChineseNewYear party this past Sunday evening. She got all dressed up and performed songs and poems for Jared, Joseph and me. It was pretty adorable ?#yearofthemonkey #happyChineseNewYear A video posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Feb 10, 2016 at 5:29am PST

Amid questions over the future of US-China relations following the rise to power of Trump, who has harshly criticised the Asian giant during his campaign for alleged currency manipulation, those users said the videos of Kushner were evidence of their country’s global stature and importance.