Donkeys imprisoned in UP jail for eating expensive plants, costs up to several lakhs

New Delhi, November 28 : As an extremely bizarre case,Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district donkeys were recently put behind bars for committing the ‘crime’ of feasting on expensive plants outside Ural jail here.

After keeping the donkeys in custody for four days, they were left off free on Monday. But still it is not sure whether they have taken their imprisonment same as what the officials really meant.

According to reports,The case filed as the donkeys were accused of destroying the plants outside the jail despite their owners reportedly being repeatedly warned to not let the animals wander. some of the expensive plant have destroyed cost up to several lakhs.

RK Mishra, Head Constable stated to media that hese donkeys had destroyed some very expensive plants which our senior officer had arranged for planting inside jail and despite warnings, the owner let loose his animals here. So we detained the donkeys,”

In a state where the police machinery was previously put into action to locate a minister’s missing buffalos, the donkeys failed to get any political backing for four days before a local politician came to the rescue and posted the bail amount.