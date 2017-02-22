Don’t be so happy; Government has no plan to reintroduce new Rs 1000 notes
New Delhi, Feb 22: So the reports were baseless. The Central government says it has no plans to reintroduce new Rs 1000 notes.
Shaktikanta Das, the Economic Affairs Secretary, Government of India, tweeted, “No plans to introduce Rs 1000 notes. Focus is on production and supply of Rs 500 and lower denomination notes. Complaints of cash out in ATMs being addressed. Request everyone to draw the cash they actually require. Overdrawal by some deprives others.”
Experts saying that, while the overall weekly withdrawal limit of Rs 24,000 on savings accounts remains, the daily curb on cash from ATMs has been lifted. That’s one of the reasons ATMs are emptying out rapidly.
No plans to introduce Rs 1000 notes. Focus is on production and supply of Rs 500 and lower denomination notes.
— Shaktikanta Das (@DasShaktikanta) February 22, 2017
Complaints of cash out in ATMs being addressed.Request everyone to draw the cash they actually require.Overdrawal by some deprives others.
— Shaktikanta Das (@DasShaktikanta) February 22, 2017
Yesterday, some media reported that the Reserve Bank Of India and the Central government has firmed up plans to launch a new series of Rs 1,000 notes to replace the earlier note of similar denomination that was withdrawn from circulation following the demonetisation announcement on November 8, a senior government official told the Indian Express reported.