Don’t blame us, blame Tamils for Cauvery row: Sadananda Gowda

New Delhi, Sep 13: Union Minister Sadananda Gowda has said that Tamilians are attacking and provoking Kannadigas on Cauvery water issue.

‘Don’t blame people of Karnataka, we are the ones who don’t have water. People of TN are provoking Kannadigas,’ Gowda was quoted as saying by ANI.

‘People of TN are assaulting Kannadigas in TN, even after Kannadigas being so magnanimous. But everyone must calm down,’ Gowda said.

