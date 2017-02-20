Don’t campaign for the donkeys of Gujarat: Akhilesh Yadav to Amitabh Bachchan

Lucknow, Feb 20: Superstar Amitabh Bachchan was on Monday dragged into the political slugfest in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections after UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav at a rally in Rae Bareli appealed to Bachchan to not advertise for the donkeys of Gujarat.

The remark kicked up a row as it was seen as an apparent dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is from Gujarat. Bachchan, whose wife Jaya Bachchan is a Samajwadi Party MP, is the brand ambassador of Gujarat Tourism.

Taking a dig at the ad, Yadav said on Monday, “Main sadi ke mahanayak se appeal karta hoon ke Gujarat ke gadhon ka prachar mat karein (I appeal to the superstar of the century to not campaign for the donkeys of Gujarat).”

BJP leader GVL Narsimha Rao said, “Akhilesh Yadav has lost his balance. This comment is a personal attack and his desperation can be seen. It is a very cheap and derogatory remark by the Chief Minister.”

SP leader Udayveer Singh said, “The Prime Minister has been saying that UP is number 1 in loot, rape and crime. However, the CM has only said that even the donkeys of Gujarat are being glorified. The CM has not said anything wrong.”