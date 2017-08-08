Don’t ever dare to attempt a fight with Malayalis, or else get ready to succumb like Arnab’s Republic TV

August 8, 2017 | By :
Don't ever dare to attempt a fight with Malayalis, or else get ready to succumb like Arnab's Republic TV.

Kochi/ Kerala, August 8: Keralites united in reducing the rating of ‘Republic TV’ to show their protest against the statement made by the channel, that Kerala is the state of violence and terrorism.

Malayalis turned against the ‘Republic TV’ from 2nd August. ‘One star’ rating was given by 420 Malayali Facebook users on Monday morning which reached to more than 9000 ‘one star’ rating by the very same evening. However, plans are going around widely to surpass the low rating by providing ‘five star’ rating to the channel.

Screenshot of Republic TV's page in Wikipedia, after Malyalis' attack.

According to media reports, ‘Hate Campaign’ against Kerala was initiated under the able guidance of Republic TV in order to defame the state as well as to establish RSS organisation in Kerala. The present allegation is that Arnab Goswami is trying to slander other Indian medias.

Earlier, the Court had criticised the journalists of ‘Republic TV’ for attacking Shashi Tharoor. Many people have raised their voices against the fake news spread by Arnab about Kerala state, says media reports.

