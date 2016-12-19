Don’t expect party to do well: BJP’s Uttar Pradesh MPs tells Amit Shah

The BJP and the Modi government are considering a mega populist scheme in UP next month to regain political ground.

Lucknow, Dec 19: BJP President Amit Shah held a pre-poll strategy session with 36 BJP MPs from Eastern Uttar Pradesh at New Delhi’s NDMC Convention Centre on the night of December 14 and took stock of the current political scenario in UP which is likely to have assembly polls next month.

Most MPs complained about the ill effects of demonetisation in their constituencies and said cash was still not reaching their areas even one-and-a-half months after PM Modi’s announcement of banning Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

The MPs frankly told Shah that they did not expect the party to do well in the coming UP elections largely because of the massive inconvenience caused to the people by demonetisation and the fact that this situation is not going to improve anytime soon.

Cabinet Ministers Rajnath Singh and Uma Bharti were present at the meeting.

