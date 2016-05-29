Don’t know what item songs mean: Zareen Khan

New Delhi, May 29 : Actress Zareen Khan says she doesn’t know what “item” songs mean and why the term is even used.

Zareen, who shook a leg with superstar Salman Khan in “Character dheela” from the film “Ready”, has been praised for her sexy avatar in the latest promotional song “Khallas Veerappan” from filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s movie “Veerappan”.

“Well I did ‘Khallas’ because it’s one of my favourite songs. I was very happy that I had the opportunity to recreate the magic of ‘Khallas’… As for item songs, I don’t even know what that means and why the term ‘item’ is used for a song,” Zareen told IANS.

The “Hate Story 3” actress says such songs should be called “promotional or special” as they are done by someone, who is not part of the film.

“Call it a promotional or a special song since it’s done by someone who’s not part of the movie. And people tend to like these special songs added in films so I guess it’s great,” she added.

Zareen will next be seen in director Sai Kabir’s “Divine Lovers”.