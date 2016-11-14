Don’t miss today’s ‘SuperMoon’

Bengaluru, Nov 14: Skywatchers around the globe are all set to witness the latest ‘supermoon’ as Earth’s satellite – the moon – makes its closest approach Monday, November 14, 2016 since 1948.

Astronomers said that the moon will reach its most luminescent in the United States before dawn on Monday. Whereas, in Asia and in the South Pacific, it will reach its zenith on Monday. Across the international dateline in New Zealand, it will reach its brightest after midnight on Tuesday local time.

When the moon is full as it makes its closest pass to Earth it is known as a supermoon.

As per NASA, the moon’s closest approach will occur at 6:21 am EST (11:21 GMT / 16:51 IST) Monday when the Earth’s satellite comes within 221,523 miles (356,508 kilometers). That’s from the center of the Earth to the center of the moon. Full moon will occur at 8:52 am EST (13:52 GMT / 19:22 IST).

The moon will be at its brightest this week because it is coming closer to the Earth along its elliptical orbit than at any time since January 1948. The supermoon will also bring stronger than usual high tides, followed by plunging low tides the next morning.

Earth’s moon, which is the fifth largest moon in the solar system, is the only place beyond Earth where humans have set foot. The moon was likely formed after a Mars-sized body collided with Earth.

The moon won’t be this close again until 25 November 2034.