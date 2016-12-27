Don’t need unsolicited advice on Islam, says Mohammed Shami’s father Touseef

New Delhi, Dec 27: Mohammed Shami’s father Touseef reacts to the intense trolling the ace Indian fast bowler received over the outfit his wife was wore in a picture posted on Facebook.

Touseef said, “This is a well planned strategy to harass him. Appeal to all Indians to continue to support him. We know what Islam says, we don’t need anyone’s unsolicited advice.”

Former cricketers have come to defense of ace Indian fast bowler who came under sharp criticism of Muslim fanatics for posting his wife Hasin Jahan’s pictures on social media.

On December 23, Shami posted a picture along with his wife after which he was viciously trolled, with some even abusing him for the outfit of his wife.

Shami was reminded of his religion, with some even asking why his wife was not wearing a hijab.

Coming to Shami’s defense, former Indian cricketer Syed Kirmani said no body has right to interfere into anybody’s religious matters, adding that people should learn to look into themselves first before they point fingers at other. “Nobody should interfere into anybody’s personal life. Secondly, there is no force in our Islam. And we have no right to interfere into anybody’s religious matters,” former Kirmani told ANI.

Echoing similar sentiments, former wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta said it was sad that people have reacted in such an irresponsible manner. “It’s sad because the way people are reacting. See that’s one of the evils of the social media where there are people who are like that. It’s sad that some people in 21st century talk like that. But you cannot really do much,” Dasgupta told ANI.

The Bengal pacer also took to Twitter to hit back at these internet trolls in a fitting manner and by being completely polite in his response. “Very good morning Har kisi ko jindagi mai mukam ni milta, kuch kismat wale hi hote hai jinhe ye nasib hota hai.!.jalteee rahooooo (Not everyone get what they desire, only a lucky few get it. They are my wife and daughter and I know what I should do. We should all look inwards),” he said “Ye dono meri zindage or life partner hai me acha trha janta hu kiya karna hai kiya nahi.hame apne andar dekhna chahiye ham kitna accha hai.( These two are my life and life partner. I myself know what to do and what not to do. We should all look within ourselves how nice we are),” he added.