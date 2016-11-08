Don’t panic, follow government guidelines: President Pranab Mukherjee on demonetisation

Pranab Mukherjee
President Pranab Mukherjee gives nod to four supporting legislation related to Goods and Services Tax.

New Delhi, Nov 08: President Pranab Mukherjee welcomed as a bold step Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes with effect from midnight.

He said Modi called on him this evening and briefed about the government’s decision to declare that all Rs 1,000 and 500 currency notes will cease to be legal tender from midnight tonight.

Mukherjee called upon people not to panic and to follow the government’s guidelines for exchanging currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denomination available with them.

He reminded that all currency notes below Rs 500 will continue as legal tender.

The President called upon all people to avail upon the opportunity provided by the government to exchange currency notes of Rs 1000 and 500 denomination for new legal tender.

Modi also informed the President that these notes can be used for certain purpose for a limited period.

