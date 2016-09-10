‘Don’t think we don’t know your names. We have your addresses as well’; JeM warns in 7 Minute Video

Srinagar, Sep 10: Threatening to take the ‘movement’ (Kashmir unrest) to its logical conclusion, militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed has released a a seven-minute long video showing a masked terrorist threatening mainstream politicians and Kashmiri ‘informers working for the security forces’.

Mincing no words, a masked militant who featured in the video purportedly warns Kashmiris working closely with the Indian authorities that this was the last warning to them and that they should pray for Allah’s forgiveness and join the militants.

Reading out the names and addresses of the alleged informers, the militant, sporting an AK-47 and standing in the backdrop of an Arabic graffiti, said, “Don’t think we don’t know your names. We have your addresses as well.”

The video was uploaded in Facebook and was shared widely through WhatsApp groups.

Earlier, banned Laskar-e-Taiba also recently issued a similar threat to informers and Indian agents, and sought permission from separatists to kill them.

According to reports, J&K police sources identified the masked terrorist as a Pakistani militant working for the JeM in the Valley, and also confirmed the presence of other Pakistani militants.

The JeM, headed by Maulana Masood Azhar, attained notoriety after orchestrating the 2001 Parliament attack and has been credited with introducing suicide attacks in Kashmir.