Don’t underestimate the power of a common woman, we can do anything: Sasikala Natarajan

Chennai, Feb 13: Speaking on the inner strife within the AIADMK and party MPs flocking to the camp of O Panneerselvam, VK Sasikala on Sunday said that she had the support of 129 lawmakers and that she was ‘ready for everything’.

O Panneerselvam, who has been dominating the headlines following his power-struggle with the close confidante of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, is a growing threat to Sasikala who wants to hold the reign to Tamil Nadu.

However, if Supreme Court’s verdict – which will come anytime this week – declares Sasikala as guilty, Chennai Governor may give Panneerselvam the right for the formation of the government.

“Amma and I have both seen jails in Chennai and Bengaluru. We’ve also come back and captured power. So don’t underestimate the power of a common woman, we can do anything,” Sasikala told her party members.

“You 129 MLAs (lawmakers) are like an ocean. None can contain it by building a check dam. No efforts will destabilise this government. None can hurt us and there is no need to fear,” Sasikala said as she talked about the late Jayalalithaa.

Sasikala earlier stated that it was an arduous task for a woman to survive in politics.