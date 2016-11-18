Don’t use indelible ink in banks, Election Commission writes to Finance Ministry

New Delhi, Nov 18: The Election Commission writes to the Finance ministry not to use indelible ink in banks. EC raised the concern as several states will be going to polls and this is one of major points to mark citizens who have already voted.

The government announced on Tuesday a raft of measures to unclog the replacement of withdrawn currency with new banknotes, a less-than-smooth process that has seen millions queue up outside banks and ATMs for cash .

Economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das said banks will mark with indelible ink the fingers of people exchanging old currency at counters to stop them from coming back repeatedly and choking queues. The process — similar to the indelible ink used in elections to tag voters — will start in major cities from Tuesday.

The government has blamed the long lines outside banks on unscrupulous elements using ordinary citizens to exchange illegal cash by multiple transactions.