Don’t want to be where I was 10 years ago: Deepika Padukone

Mumbai, Sep 22 : Actress Deepika Padukone’s aim is to look ahead in life, and she says she wants to learn and grow with every experience.

The actress shared her life fundas when she became a part of TV show “Vogue BFFs”.

On the first episode of “Vogue BFFs”, host Kamal Sidhu took Deepika and Anaita Shroff Adajania down memory lane with four of her cover shoots for Vogue magazine.

Deepika, who is looking forward to her Hollywood debut with “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage” and also found a place in the list of highest paid actresses in the world according to Forbes magazine this year, said she only wants to focus on what’s in store for her in the future.

“Yeah, I feel that often, and I think that is the way to be. I don’t want to be where I was 10 years ago. You want to learn, you want to grow, you want to learn with every experience. I mean I will look at this (an old cover shoot) and say ‘Oh my God I look so different’, but you evolve,” Deepika said in a statement.

From being a sportsperson to modelling to acting, Deepika has evolved and come a long way.

When asked on what is the new thing that she has learnt in the last couple of months, she said: “To cook Italian food”.

And she also wants to learn how to play a new instrument.

The show will premiere on Saturday on Colors Infinity.