Don’t worry about where is Narendra Modi Now? The ‘Namo app’ tells you all

NaMo App has its own social network called ‘My Network’. It gives several badges to the active users.

New Delhi, July 13: We all know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a social media fan. He uses Twitter, Facebook and Instagram heavily. From tour photos to tweets in different languages, he is quite popular all over the world. But did you know that his own app has a built-in social network?

The app aims to ease communication between the Prime Minister’s office and the citizens of the nation. The app collates all work done by the Prime Minister, his speeches, and everything at one place. It also informs users on what the Prime Minister is up to, where he is and all related feeds and updates about him.

In the form apart from you basic details, your phone number, email ID, your profession and your organization are mandatory to enter while joining the network. That’s not it. You have to specify which state, district and city you are from.

Similar to the micro-blogging website, the NaMo app is now giving out orange ticks to the most active users. Twitter gives blue ticks to verified accounts to establish authenticity to certain individuals and brands on the site. Not just that, the NaMo app also grants badges like ‘Super Fan’ or ‘The Know it all’, according to how active a user is on the app.

Similar to the followers count on Twitter, the Narendra Modi app awards points to its users. Any user that reaches 1,000 points gets ‘The Explorer’ badge, users with over 2,000 points receive a badge of ‘The Know it all’, and with 5,000 points and more the app awards the ‘Super Fan’ badge.

The app has a ‘My Network’ feature that allows people to directly connect with Narendra Modi, send and receive messages to him. The orange tick and badge update has been done on the ‘My Network’ tab on the app.

The Narendra Modi mobile app was first launched only for Android users in June 2015. However, it is now available on both iOS and Android platforms.