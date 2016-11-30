Doping Abuse: Court of Arbitration for Sport suspends three Russian athletes

Moscow, Nov 30: Three Russian field-and-track athletes have been sanctioned with ineligibility for various time periods over proved anti-doping rule violations, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has said.

Tatyana Chernova, Ekaterina Sharmina and Kristina Ugarova were suspended on Tuesday, reports Sputnik.

“All three athletes have been found to have committed an Anti-doping Rule Violation (ADRV) pursuant to Rule 32.2 of the International Athletics Federation (IAAF) Competition Rules after analysis of their Athlete Biological Passports (ABP) showed evidence of blood doping,” the CAS said in a statement.

According to the CAS ruling, Tatyana Chernova has been suspended for three years and eight months beginning on February 5, 2016. She has also been stripped of all titles, medals, points and prize money won between August 15, 2011 and July 22, 2013.

Ekaterina Sharmina “has been sanctioned with a period of ineligibility for three years starting December 7, 2015”.

She has also been stripped of all titles, medals, points, and prize money won between June 17, 2011 and August 5, 2015.

Kristina Ugarova “sanctioned with a period of ineligibility of two years”, beginning on September 7, 2015 and has also been stripped of all titles, medals, points, and prize money won between June 26, 2012 and December 25, 2012.

