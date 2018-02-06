Doritos slammed for ‘lady-friendly chips’

Washington, February 06: Popular American flavored tortilla chips brand, Doritos drew flak for their new variety of ‘lady-friendly chips’ launched.

The new variety of chips will be less crunchy and less messy, they are lady friendly as the chips don’t make crunchy sound and can be eaten in public.

The snack is designed in special packages to fit into ladies bag. The favorite chips maker undertook this initiative after they found out that women do not like to crunch loudly or lick their fingers in public in a survey.

According to PepsiCo CEO Indira Nooyi, “You watch a lot of the young guys eat the chips, they love their Doritos, and they lick their fingers with great glee, and when they reach the bottom of the bag they pour the little broken pieces into their mouth, because they don’t want to lose that taste of the flavour, and the broken chips in the bottom.

“Women would love to do the same, but they don’t. They don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers”

This move was not well received by the Netizens, women campaigners said that this move will augment gender stereotypes.

Here are some Twitter reactions

Do the bosses at Doritos seriously believe that women have trouble eating potato chips? — Your local sadboi (@ArianFsss) February 5, 2018

Broke up with my girlfriend last night. Everything was perfect and I loved her very much but I couldn’t stand how she ate Doritos. Ah well, I guess I’ll see what’s in the news… — Kevin Seccia (@kevinseccia) February 5, 2018

i want man chips that make an extra loud crunch noise so my masculinity doesn’t shatter — jordan (@JordanUhl) February 5, 2018

Huge win for gender equality. — DatNoFact (@datnofact) February 5, 2018