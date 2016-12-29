Double-digit growth in India’s tax collection figures: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

New Delhi, Dec 29 : Finance Minsiter Arun Jaitley on Thursday said that the impact of demonetisation is clearly visible with the India’s tax collection figures seeing double-digit growth.

“The impact of demonetisation on tax revenue and collection is already visible. There has been a 26.2 per cent increase in central indirect tax collection till November 30. Till December 19, direct tax collection increase has been to the extent of 14.4 per cent,” Jaitley said at a press conference here.

