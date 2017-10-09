Dove lovers annoyed with company’s latest advertisement: Say, will not buy their products anymore

October 9: The Dove brand, unfortunately, made itself the largest target of consumer rage with a not so vaguely racist advertisement.

Dove lovers got annoyed and wondered why Dove opted this sort of advertisement hurting racist sentiments. A static compilation of four photos was released on Saturday. The first frame showed a woman of dark complexion which becomes white complexion in the fourth frame, after using Dove.

Dove apologised for ‘racist’ Facebook advert showing a black woman turning white after using @Dove lotion. pic.twitter.com/NGXyhnGuBZ — Habeeb Akande (@Habeeb_Akande) October 8, 2017

Even though the company apologized, soon after the offending comments from Dove users, the two sentence Twitter note and a slightly longer message on Facebook left it unclear what exactly the ad was trying to convey. However, Unilever, Dove’s parent company has not responded to the comment.

Aggrieved with the advertisement, people criticised the company through social media. They came up with many rhetorical questions, whether Dove was stereotyping that black is dirty and white is pure or if Dove was conveying that inside every black woman is a smiling redheaded white woman.

The biggest question among them was: Did Dove really believe that the ad would make more people of colour want to buy its products?

On the company’s Facebook page, a self-described Dove consumer asked, “What was the mark ..I mean anyone with eyes can see how offensive this is… Not one person on your staff objected to this?” The consumer added, “Wow! Will not be buying your products anymore.”

Nivea, the German skincare company, was earlier this year dinged for a deodorant ad that declared “White Is Purity.”

There was a loud outcry from consumers, who called the ad campaign “horrendous” and a “#prnightmare.”

“We enthusiastically support this new direction your company is taking and I’m glad we can all agree that #WhiteIsPurity,” commented a white supremacist group on the company’s Facebook page.

Feminism and women’s empowerment shouldn’t be used as marketing tools to persuade people to buy shower foam, asserts people on Dove’s recent marketing campaign.